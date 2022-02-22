Westcon-Comstor unites MEA regions under Rakesh Parbhoo

Rakesh Parbhoo, SVP and group CTO, Westcon-Comstor.

Global ICT distributor Westcon-Comstor is combining its Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa (MEA) operations as part of a group-wide strategy to increase efficiency and profitability, as well as improve engagement with partners and vendors.

From 1 March this year, the new structure will be headed by Rakesh Parbhoo, who has been appointed SVP while remaining in his role as group CTO.

David Grant, Westcon-Comstor’s CEO, claims the combined operations will represent around 14% of group revenue and boast some 500 employees.

The expanded operation headed by Parbhoo provides an ideal for the distributor to scale its services while assisting partners and vendors with multiple geographies regardless of where their customers are, he adds.

The distributor has made additional appointments to support the new entity. Steve Lockie, the group MD for the Middle East, is joined by his recently appointed counterparts Louise Taute, MD for Southern Africa and Vincent Entonu, MD for the rest of Africa, all reporting directly to Parbhoo.

The new structure will enable Lockie to focus on the opportunities presented by the company’s recent expansion into Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Elmien du Toit, current COO for Sub-Saharan Africa is taking on the role of COO for MEA, and will form part of Parbhoo’s executive leadership team. She will be responsible for supply chain and sales operations, including oversight of back-office business functions.

From her current role of CFO for Sub-Saharan Africa, Catherine Mwololo has been appointed CFO for MEA, and as a member of the regional executive team, will consolidate her responsibilities for finance across the entire MEA region.

Says Parbhoo: “I am excited about what we are building in the MEA region. By combining operations, we are creating an entity that has cross border reach while providing our teams room to grow.”

Parbhoo believes the new executive team know the industry, understand the region, have extensive knowledge of distribution, and most importantly are entrenched in the Westcon-Comstor DNA.

Looking ahead, he says Westcon-Comstor wants to take its brand of digital distribution to every corner of MEA, expand its business, and show its partners and vendors that it will always ensure a local focus while delivering global best practices..