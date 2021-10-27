Report: State of Cybersecurity 2021: Part 2

State of Cybersecurity 2021, Part 2: Threat Landscape, Security Operations and Cybersecurity Maturity reports the results of the annual ISACA global State of Cybersecurity Survey, conducted in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Part two focuses on the threat landscape, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on security programmes and the challenges of assessing cyber security maturity.

The survey findings reinforce past reporting and, in certain instances, mirror prior-year data, despite new challenges that enterprises face amid the ongoing global pandemic and opportunistic threat actors.