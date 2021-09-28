ThreatConnect expands into SA, partnering with leading MSSP

ThreatConnect, the leader in reducing complexity and enabling better decision-making in cyber security, announced it has entered a strategic partnership with BUI, Microsoft’s largest security and consulting partner in South Africa.

BUI is an award-winning Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and a Gold Microsoft Partner, delivering cloud and security solutions as well as professional services in SA and across the world.

With Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities combined, ThreatConnect unifies the actions of the security team around the most critical tasks, supports their response with streamlined and automated workflows and strengthens the entire security ecosystem through powerful technology integrations.

With ThreatConnect’s comprehensive intelligence-driven SOAR, BUI (among other MSSPs) sees a plethora of immediate benefits, including huge reductions in mean time to detect/resolution, the removal of alert fatigue and a shift to proactive defence for their customers.

“MSSPs such as BUI recognise the importance of ensuring they are able to scale quickly and effectively while protecting their vast customer base. In order to do so, MSSPs must invest in a complete intelligence-driven SOAR,” said Miles Tappin, VP of EMEA at ThreatConnect.

BUI does indeed value a solution that natively combines CRQ, TIP and SOAR. “With ThreatConnect, we can increase our agility and responsiveness as we grow – and that’s a key part of delivering innovative services to our customers,” added Ryan Roseveare, Managing Director at BUI.

BUI has freed up significant amounts of time for its Cyber SOC analysts to focus on legitimate alerts and threats. Using the ThreatConnect ROI calculator, BUI was able to calculate a staggering saving of 464 days per annum (equivalent to two Cyber SOC analysts) with ThreatConnect embedded into its Cyber SOC. This efficiency will enable BUI to improve customer satisfaction and take on new clients with confidence.