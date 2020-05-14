Corr-Serve, Kiuwan partner for SecDevOps

South African software and solutions distribution house Corr-Serve has partnered with Kiuwan, a SaaS application security solution provider.

A global company with headquarters in Houston, Texas, Kiuwan is considered a leader in the SecDevOps market. Its solution measures and analyses risk and security in the software development lifecycle for business-critical applications.

Corr-Serve will distribute Kiuwan's solution on the African continent.

According to Corr-Serve, Kiuwan fits well into its current security portfolio and is seen as “a game-changer for the DevOps and cloud computing environments” as it helps quickly develop new and secure apps.

Kiuwan says its aim is to provide objective data that helps businesses make informed decisions about the risks associated with applications. “Having Corr-Serve as a distributor on the African continent is very important for us to establish a stronghold in the regions they operate.”

It adds that Corr-Serve’s selection of specialist partners and focus on security, performance and enterprise analytics will help it expand its SaaS product to partners looking for continuous software measurement and analysis either for their own or for their customers’ applications.

Mark van Vuuren, product manager at Corr-Serve, says the distribution company will integrate Kiuwan’s cloud-native solution with its existing security portfolio “to make application security testing an easier and more integral part of testers’ workflows”.