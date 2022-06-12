Shoprite suffers suspected data compromise

Retailer Shoprite has suffered a suspected data compromise that impacted money transfer services.

On its website, the retailer says: “The Shoprite Group became aware of a suspected data compromise, impacting on a specific sub-set of data and which may affect some customers who engaged in money transfers to and within Eswatini and within Namibia and Zambia.”

It says affected customers will receive an SMS to the cell number supplied at the time of the transaction.

According to Shoprite, an investigation was immediately launched with forensic experts and other data security professionals to establish the origin, nature, and scope of this incident.



It adds that additional security measures to protect against further data loss were implemented by amending authentication processes and fraud prevention and detection strategies to protect customer data.



Access to affected areas of the network has also been locked down, says the retailer, adding that the data compromise included names and ID numbers, but no financial information or bank account numbers.

The group says it has notified the Information Regulator about the suspected data compromise.

“Investigations are ongoing. The group is not aware of any misuse or publication of customer data that may have been acquired, however, web monitoring relating to the incident continues,” says Shoprite.



It notes that there is a possibility that the impacted customer data may be used by the unauthorised party.



“The group sincerely apologises to those affected.”

