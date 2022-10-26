Renowned author John Sanei to present keynote at ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022

John Sanei

ITWeb events is excited to announce that John Sanei, author, trend specialist and more, will be presenting the opening keynote address: “Trans-for-motion. Shift your organisational perspective”, at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022, to be held at The Capital on the Park on 1 November.

ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022 This year’s event will examine the relationship between data centres, cloud and DevOps in accelerating change, with several international and local experts presenting on a wide range of enterprise-critical topics. These include the state of data centres in Africa, simplifying cloud adoption journeys, multicloud, enterprise agility, DevSecOps and more. For more information and to register, click here.



Sanei is a well-known keynote speaker, future strategist, best-selling author and faculty member of Singularity University. He employs a dynamic mix of psychology, quantum technology, business strategy and futurism to empower leaders and organisations to better prepare themselves for the future.

Moreover, Sanei is a co-host at The Expansive, one of SA’s top business podcasts, and helps executives, entrepreneurs and go-getters to transform fear and uncertainty into excitement and action.

According to him, as we endure the most remarkable transformation of our time, continuously questioning every aspect of life, we need to cultivate deliberate focal points to shift our people and organisations on a fundamental level.

During his talk, he will reveal research insights that will help attendees rethink and reimagine their possible futures and develop the courage to move towards a life free from obscurity.

In addition, he will help them understand the neuroscience behind the emotional blocks we carry and their impact on teamwork, and will explore biases and assumptions leaders hold.

Finally, attendees will learn how future organisations build successful teams, and will gain an understanding of why organisational behaviour needs to shift to achieve future success.

His masterclasses and keynotes are a must-attend for future-forward leaders.