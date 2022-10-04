Top ICT tenders – Power plays

As South Africa deals with extended periods of load-shedding, it’s unsurprising that embattled electricity suppliers Eskom and City Power are looking to technology to provide some relief on its pain points.

With three of this week’s top ICT tenders, Eskom starts off with a request for enhancements to its independent power producers (IPP) portal solution, which would see the currently internal component extend to external stakeholders, enabling the electronic exchange of information.

Eskom also has an eye on its communications with customers as it calls for app development services for the Eskom mobile app. The requirements include enabling customers to report and monitor faults on pre- and post-paid accounts; and receive notifications about known faults such as load-shedding, load reduction, planned and unplanned outages in their area. The use of geographic mapping plays a significant role in this tender.

Finally, the utility is calling for information on an asset performance management tool. The tool is required to manage its large fleet of transmission network assets with varied and complex maintenance requirements, it says, and improve asset performance which is currently sluggish due to manual processes of collecting information, analysis and reporting.

Johannesburg’s City Power is also looking at its technology, with a request for GSM services with support and maintenance. This includes ‘cost-effective’ data, SMS, voice products and services, as well as smartphones. In its tender documentation, City Power reveals it currently has around 250 000 data SIM cards deployed in the field. Interestingly, only exempt micro enterprises or qualifying small enterprise are eligible to participate in this tender.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

A request from the Development Bank of Southern Africa for 10 service providers to support National Treasury’s Infrastructure Delivery Management System Programme with the rollout of an infrastructure reporting model to national departments, provincial departments and public entities.

The development and implementation of an electronic document/records management system from the City of Joburg Property Company.

Enhancement, maintenance and support of the EPWP reporting system for the Department of Public Works.

A SITA advertisement for a professional services provider to develop a centralised data management and analytical system for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Invitations from the South African Revenue Service for rental of SARS kiosks and a WhatsApp business solution platform.

Eskom

The utility is advertising for enhancements to the independent power producers external portal solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP1487CX-R

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, External portal

Provision of app development services are also sought for the Eskom mobile app for a period of six months.

Tender no: MWP1659CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 10 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Apps, Mobile apps

City Power

Bids are invited for the provision of GSM services, including support and maintenance.

Tender no: 2483S

Information: Refiloe Mphahlele, Tel: (011) 490 7083, E-mail: rmphahlele@citypower.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Cellular, Voice, Data, SMS, Mobile devices, Hardware, GSM

City of Joburg Property Company (SOC) Ltd

The company is looking for a suitable service provider for the development and implementation of a JPC electronic document/records management system, with integration of a complete POPIA module that enables JPC compliance with POPIA for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP 03/2023FY/JPC

Information: Supply Chain, Tel: (010) 219 9000, E-mail: tenders@jhbproperty.co.za.

Closing date: 4 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Document management, Electronic records management, Privacy, Information security, POPIA

Development Bank of Southern Africa

DBSA wishes to source 10 service providers to support the rollout of infrastructure reporting model (IRM) to national departments, provincial departments and public entities for National Treasury’s Infrastructure Delivery Management System Programme.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Oct – virtual

Tender no: RFP249/2022

Information: Lihle Ndlangamandla, Tel: (011) 313 3911, E-mail: lihleSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is looking for a professional services provider to develop a centralised data management and analytical system (CDMAS) for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Compulsory briefing: 7 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2647/2022

Information: Joseph Louw, Tel: (012) 482 3109, E-mail: Joseph.Louw@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Oct 2022

­Tags: Services, Software, Software development, Data management, Analytics, Centralised data management and analytical system, CDMAS

Department of Public Works

The national department is advertising for the enhancement, maintenance and support of the EPWP reporting system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Oct – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HP22/004GS

Information: Kagelelo Segole, Tel: (012) 406 1362, E-mail: Kagelelo.Segole@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to appoint a service provider for the rental of SARS kiosks.

Tender no: RFP24/2022

Information: Tender Office, Tel: (012) 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Oct 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Self-service, Kiosks

Bids are invited for WhatsApp Business Solution platform for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Oct – virtual. Meeting ID: 316 019 480 022, Passcode: mGbknL.

Tender no: RFP 23/2022

Information: Andre Taljaard, Tel: 081 037 9162, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Oct 2022

Tags: Software, WhatsApp, Mobile, Messaging

Eskom

Eskom invites information on an asset performance management tool.

Tender no: MWP1669TX

Information: Tlou Mashalane, Tel: (011) 800 4954, E-mail: mashalst@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Nov 2022

Tags: Software, Asset management, Performance, APM