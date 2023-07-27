BSI obtains accreditation from UKAS to certify organisations to revised information security management standard

ISO/IEC 27001 helps companies secure their information assets, operate efficiently and build their resilience.

BSI, the business improvement and standards company, has received official accredited status from the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to the revised international standard for information security management, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection, information security management system requirements. This means BSI will be one of the first certification bodies to offer UKAS-accredited ISO 27001:2022 certification.

To gain this status, BSI’s transition process and internal auditor training to the revised standard have been independently assessed to ensure they operate at the highest level of quality and service. This assures clients that the certificates issued to them are both credible and impartial.

ISO/IEC 27001 helps organisations of all sectors and sizes secure their information assets, operate efficiently and build their resilience. By adopting its guidance and reviewing processes in line with its requirements, organisations can benefit from:

Reduced cyber security risks.

Protected personal records and sensitive information.

Stronger business continuity management and compliance.

Reduced information security costs.

Effective staff training and awareness of information security issues.

Increased tendering opportunities.

Improved reputation and levels of trust from customers and employees.

Matt Page, Managing Director UK and Ireland at BSI, said: "The information security space is rapidly evolving. The revised international standard for information security management is designed to challenge new and developing threats organisations may encounter, such as those related to moving online to accommodate remote working and being increasingly reliant on cloud-based services. ISO/IEC 27001 has been the de facto information security benchmark for over 18 years and this latest version ensures that it stays at the forefront of best practice.

"Achieving accreditation for ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a testament to the investment BSI makes in training our auditors to ensure that we can support our clients with as smooth a transition as possible, while still being able to offer certification to new organisations that are looking to start their journey towards information resilience. We encourage our existing clients to speak to us and begin their transition to the new standard to benefit from its improvements.

"Accredited certification can give customers complete confidence that BSI has been independently evaluated for our competence and performance capability, and inspire trust in the rigour and impartiality of the assessment process."

Contact the BSI team today to partner on your ISO 27001:2022 training or certification journey: bsi.za@bsigroup.com