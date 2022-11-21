New acting CEO takes charge at Broadband Infraco

Gift Zowa takes up the position of acting CEO of Broadband Infraco.

State-owned wholesale infrastructure provider Broadband Infraco (BBI) has appointed Gift Zowa as acting CEO, effective 16 November.

He takes over the CEO role following the end of term of Andrew Matseke, according to BBI.

With a BSc honours degree in electrical and electronic engineering and an MBA from the University of Pretoria, BBI says Zowa is a seasoned executive, with experience in telecommunications, IT, strategic management and business management.

Prior to the acting CEO role, he held the position of CTO at BBI for 10 years, having started his career at Siemens before becoming head of telecommunications at state-owned Sentech.

At Sentech, he was responsible for designing and running the MyWireless data communication product, according to a statement. He also worked for Nokia Networks, formerly Nokia Siemens Networks, as head of mobile broadband for Africa and the Middle East.

Zowa is a also a member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers, a member of the Institute of Electrical Engineers in the UK, as well as a registered professional engineer with ECSA.

“We congratulate Mr Zowa on his appointment and wish him success as he leads the company into new frontiers,” states BBI board chairperson Zandile Kabini.

Government is in the process of merging BBI and signal distributor Sentech, which will see the state-owned Digital Infrastructure Company established.

This company, according to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, will have capabilities for backhaul fibre, as well as access infrastructure.

Last December, it was revealed that a process that would potentially see BBI acquire Sentech was on the table. This, as government looks to fast-track the process of having one state infrastructure organisation.