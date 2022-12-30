Huawei pulls out of crisis mode, says rotating chairman

Eric Xu Huawei rotating chairman.

In the face of US restrictions, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei says it’s now “business as usual”.

So says Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu in a New Year message addressed to employees and released to the media.

According to Xu, in 2022, Huawei successfully pulled itself out of crisis mode.

“US restrictions are now our new normal, and we’re back to business as usual. It’s been all hands on deck for the past year, with every single member of the Huawei team working hard to navigate challenges and improve the quality of our operations.”



Over the past few years, the US banned Huawei and other Chinese tech firms from its 5G networks, citing “national security” issues surrounding Huawei’s alleged close ties to the Chinese government.



The telecommunications company has vehemently denied the claims.



Amid the restrictions, Xu says Huawei expects to round off the year with a total revenue of 636.9 billion yuan ($91 billion), which is in line with forecast.



Says Xu: “This past year, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth, and the decline in our device business has abated. We achieved rapid growth in digital power and Huawei Cloud, and took the competitiveness and user experience of our intelligent automotive components to new heights.



“The strength of pines is most pronounced in the depths of winter, as are the ties that bind us. Huawei would not have been able to weather such extreme difficulties without the tremendous trust and support of our customers and partners. For this, we are forever grateful.”

Faced with external volatility, he says Huawei needs to remain focused and stay true to its vision and mission.

“We need to double down on our commitment to building the foundations of the digital economy and to driving green and sustainable development. By doing this, we can create greater value for our customers, partners, and society at large.”

He adds that 2023 will be the first year that the company returns to business as usual with external restrictions still in place.

“It will be a crucial year for us, so we need to actively drive progress, keep inspiring passion across the organisation, and further hone our capabilities. We need to be proactive about improving the business environment and more effectively managing risks.

“This is the only way we can reach our business goals for 2023 and lay a solid foundation for Huawei's continued survival and development.”



Xu adds: “External restrictions are a fact of life these days, so it's more important than ever that we make Huawei synonymous with high quality in the ICT industry, and secure victory through quality. To continuously create value for customers, we need to enhance total quality management based on ISO 9000 standards, and implement a strategy-driven, all-hands, and full-process quality management system across our entire value chain in alignment with our customers' needs.



“Additionally, we need to extend our quality management mechanisms and requirements to all segments of the supply chain that we've restructured over the past few years. We need to invest more, and improve quality together with our suppliers in order to deliver high quality to our customers.”