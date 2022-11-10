Senior banking executive, Rassie Engelbrecht, joins BlueSky as it prepares for growth

Rassie Engelbrecht, Chief Business Officer, BlueSky

BlueSky is delighted to announce that Rassie Engelbrecht, who was Head of Voice Channel & CRM (Salesforce) at a leading bank in South Africa, has joined BlueSky as Chief Business Officer as it prepares for growth, to bolster its product offering and industry expansion.

Financial services is one of BlueSky’s largest industry focus areas and bringing Engelbrecht on-board will further strengthen our industry focus. Engelbrecht is a thought leader with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry and social enterprise. He’s skilled as an engineer, futurist, strategist and complex problem solver.

“Rassie is a very experienced leader and has a wealth of expertise in Salesforce, AWS, platform business models and digital transformation in general. We look forward to Rassie helping us grow BlueSky to ultimately add more value to our customers,” comments Matt Surkont, Founder and CEO, BlueSky.

BlueSky is on a mission to build a more complete cloud practice focusing on advisory, experience design, customer technologies, data and cloud economics through its partnerships with Salesforce, AWS and Tableau.

BlueSky is going through a phase of rapid growth and expansion as we focus on our goal to be Africa’s largest independent digital and cloud partner by 2025. With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Mauritius and more locations planned in future, a strong leadership team will be key in ensuring we can execute on this strategy.