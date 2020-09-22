Whether it’s time to recharge your understanding of the evolving threatscape, or to amp up your skills for the cyber battleground, MPOWER Digital is designed for these times... flexible, focused and free.

MPOWER Digital 2020 is your always-open, on-demand gateway to innovation built to protect your organisation for now, and from what comes next.

It’s cyber security to the power of you.

Registration link to sign up:

Agenda

More than 100 roadmap breakouts and product demos showcase the whys and how-to's of McAfee technologies, from NextGen SWG and SASE, to XDR and the latest in comprehensive cloud security.

Moving MPOWER 2020 to a fully virtual format puts you in the driver’s seat as never before.

Hear directly from CEO Peter Leav on what’s ahead for the new McAfee in the context of today’s digital transformation and the evolving threatscape. Be the first to learn about McAfee’s latest and greatest from McAfee’s best and brightest, including Chief Product Officer Ash Kulkarni and cloud leader Rajiv Gupta, as they map out McAfee’s portfolio of solutions and services that make McAfee unique among cyber security innovators. Head of Sales and Marketing, Lynne Doherty, shares perspectives on challenges frontline practitioners face and how McAfee is the right partner for times like these, and CTO Steve Grobman take viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of McAfee’s deep technical capabilities.

What’s new

MPOWER Digital 2020 is opening its doors to everyone (including non-customers and employees), everywhere and at no cost. That means no SKUs to sell or travel restrictions to compete with this fall. Sessions and content will be available during three specific time periods – 29 October, 5 November, and 12 November. So, come and stay, or come and go as often as you like! It’s cyber security to the power of you.

Now available: Online agenda

MPOWER Digital 2020 empowers you to choose your agenda. To decide when to watch and how. More than 100 roadmap breakouts and product demos will showcase the whys and how-to’s of McAfee technologies, from NextGen SWG and SASE, to XDR and the latest in comprehensive cloud security.

MPOWER line-up

Be the first to hear about McAfee’s latest and greatest from McAfee’s best and brightest, from the executive to the engineers building solutions and services that define the red shield.

Leav shares his views on the transformed global workforce, and the evolving workforce. Kulkarni is joined by Gupta to map out McAfee’s portfolio of solutions and services that make McAfee different. Doherty shares perspectives on the digital transformation and the accelerated migration to the cloud, and Grobman takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of McAfee’s deep technical capabilities, including conversations with the cyber experts shaping tomorrow’s cyber defence innovations.

Peter Leav, President and CEO of McAfee

Leav brings to McAfee a strong background in leading and growing multinational businesses. Over the course of his successful career in technology and services, he has led teams to create a shared vision and make strategic decisions while driving operational excellence.

Lynne Doherty, EVP, Global Sales and Marketing, McAfee

Doherty is executive vice-president of global sales and marketing at McAfee. She is responsible for the team that ensures that McAfee delivers a premium experience and strong security outcomes for our customers. Her customer-first team includes all sales, pre-sales, channel and marketing groups that support our enterprise business.

Steve Grobman, SVP and CTO, McAfee

Grobman is senior vice-president and CTO at McAfee. In this role, he sets the technical strategy and direction to create technologies that protect smart, connected computing devices and infrastructure worldwide. Grobman leads McAfee’s development of next-generation cyber-defence and data science technologies, threat and vulnerability research, and internal CISO and IT organisations.

Ash Kulkarni, EVP and CPO, McAfee

Kulkarni is executive vice-president and CPO of the enterprise business group at McAfee. He is responsible for product strategy and execution and for delivering leading-edge cyber security offerings that protect McAfee customers from threats to their applications, networks, data, devices and other critical assets.

Rajiv Gupta, SVP, Cloud Security BU, McAfee

Gupta is senior vice-president of the cloud security business unit at McAfee. Gupta joined McAfee in January 2018 with the acquisition of Skyhigh Networks, the leading cloud access security broker (CASB) company, where he was the founder and CEO.

