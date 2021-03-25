Nihilent expands its digital footprint in SA, partners with SAP

This partnership will cater to the growing needs of South African enterprises to transition to an 'Intelligent Enterprise’.

Nihilent, a global consulting and change management company that uses a human-centred approach to problem-solving, has announced it has forged a strategic partnership with SAP South Africa. Nihilent's positioning since its inception in 2000 has been one of a 'change management organisation’.

Over the past two decades, we have enabled enterprises to adopt best-in-class solutions and services powered by our 'Design Thinking' led patented consulting and change management frameworks. We are one of the pioneers in providing an Interaction-experience to our clients by granulating their needs, wants and aspirations. This partnership with SAP will help us further deepen our digital mandates in South Africa by cross-leveraging each other’s strengths.

The post-pandemic world is characterised by new rules of engagement and all industries need to pivot to a digital future. Nihilent has been a trusted consulting and technology organisation globally, and this strategic partnership with SAP South Africa puts us in a unique position. It gives us the leverage to extend our global expertise and competencies across various areas within the SAP ecosystem, including Rise with SAP, SAP Private Cloud, ECC to S/4HANA migrations that can immensely benefit organisations in South Africa to accelerate their digital initiatives and transition to an ‘Intelligent Enterprise’.

Reflecting on this partnership, Minoo D Dastur, President and CEO, Nihilent, observes: "Nihilent today is in a unique position to transition organisations struggling to get a grip on digital. Our technology depth coupled with digital strategy execution capabilities has added immense value to our clients. In this context, we are aggressively globalising our SAP Practice.”

Nihilent's SAP expertise runs deep. Over the past 14 years, we have enabled numerous enterprises across manufacturing, CPG and retail, among others, to harvest the power of SAP solutions. With existing deep customer/prospect connections, a strong SAP foundation, and onshore/offshore advantage, Nihilent is fully geared up to provide end-to-end business and digital transformation services. With well-curated industry-relevant SAP Qualified Partner Packaged solutions, Nihilent understands enterprise digital pain points and provides relevant panaceas. We are confident in making rapid inroads into the South African region and have chalked out a long-term roadmap to address the diverse SAP needs of South African enterprises that are looking for a trusted SAP partner.

Adds Sabahat Kazi, Global Head, ERP, Nihilent: “Our SAP Practice is powered by 400+ professionals who have worked on various SAP applications across industries. In the S/4HANA space alone, we have executed over 50 projects and 10 conversions from ECC to S/4HANA. Combined with our award-winning expertise on the Business Technology Platform, we are very well positioned to leverage SAP’s latest offering, ‘Rise with SAP’ to our clients.”

Lillian Serobatse, Head of Channel at SAP Africa, says: “We are extremely pleased to onboard Nihilent. With our broad portfolio of solutions, coupled with Nihilent’s deep domain expertise in SAP technologies, this partnership further strengthens our presence in South Africa.”

“Our goal is to build SAP as a major practice in South Africa by hastening the adoption of SAP’s leading offerings such as ‘Rise with SAP Cloud, private edition’, ECC to S/4HANA migrations and future-fit the organisation to transition to an intelligent enterprise,” says Vikash Gokul, Head, Market Development, South Africa, Nihilent.

