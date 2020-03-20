How to keep your business healthy during coronavirus crisis

Up to a fifth of the UK’s workforce are likely to be off sick at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the government’s best estimations.

New legislation will allow medical professionals to "detain individuals in quarantined areas" if they are "suspected of having the virus".

Experts anticipate the outbreak will continue to escalate for two to three months before a peak that will last about the same length of time, until the rate of infections starts to decline.

So, as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, what can you do to ensure your organisation retains access to the data it needs for business continuity?

