SAP looks within to find Africa COO

SAP Africa’s new COO, Tracy Bolton.

SAP Africa today announced the appointment of Tracy Bolton as its new chief operating officer for the Africa region.

Cathy Smith, MD of SAP Africa, says Bolton has played a crucial role in helping SAP expand its offering to new customers and drive cloud adoption among African enterprises.

“Tracy has demonstrable success in leading our teams as they execute against strategic plans to deliver tangible customer outcomes. Her experience and knowledge will be invaluable as she takes on her new responsibilities,” notes Smith.

The German software giant notes the new COO will be squarely focused on customers’ success and ensuring SAP delivers business value while helping industries digitally transform.

In addition, she will work to remove complexity from engagements with customers, while ensuring the correct resources are engaging at the right time to help clients get the most value from their digital and business transformation efforts, it states.

“Her priorities as COO include driving adoption of the SAP strategy among all employees through upskilling and cross-skilling, and improving the operational efficiencies within the business.”

SAP says Bolton brings 25 years of IT industry experience to the role as well as leadership experience, having held several leadership posts within the company over the past nine years.

Prior to joining SAP, she was a member of council at Women in IT, an advisory board member for Africa at the CMO Council, and held several positions at Microsoft SA.