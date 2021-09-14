One Identity integrates with ServiceNow to help customers meet security, compliance requirements for sensitive applications

Integration with ServiceNow unlocks a consistent and unified experience for joint customers, while gaining complete compliance and governance features of Identity Manager.

One Identity, a proven leader in identity-centric security, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a technology partner.

The integration with ServiceNow will allow One Identity’s Identity Manager to give mutual customers identity access governance and service management solutions that ensure controls are in place to meet the ever-stringent security and compliance requirements around user access to sensitive applications. One Identity’s Identity Manager can be found on the ServiceNow Store.

The Identity Manager service catalogue integration unlocks value for joint customers by providing a consistent and unified workflow experience for the end-user while gaining the complete compliance and governance features of Identity Manager. End-users can make identity-related requests through a familiar service catalogue, either in Identity Manager or in ServiceNow.

Users have a “one-stop shop” with a consistent and unified interface to increase security and ease of management.

ServiceNow is enhanced with Identity Manager governance platform for compliance and security controls.

Joint customers can leverage ServiceNow’s ability to codelessly automate workflows and approvals to enable organisations to improve the customer experience, accelerate service delivery and reduce operational costs.

“Regularly evolving security and compliance requirements are a major challenge for businesses across the board, and businesses are looking for solutions that can provide that governance over IT,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President and General Manager at One Identity. “This integration enables our joint customers to address some of their biggest challenges when it comes to identity governance, including access governance to manually provisioned requests, closed-loop auditing of ticket requests and the creation of service-desk tickets and oversight when it comes to governance and management.”

The Identity Manager service catalogue integration:

Provides access request of Identity Manager service catalogue items from within the ServiceNow user portal.

Request entitlements in ServiceNow that are fulfilled by Identity Manager.

Creation and maintenance of the service catalogue for all IGA-related access requestable items.

Control and govern which catalogue items should be available for IGA requests.

Easily configurable approvals for catalogue items that require them.

Separation of duty compliance checks when items are requested.

The integration with ServiceNow service catalogue enables organisations to charge forward with their digital transformation and deliver a wide range of products and services through a modern and user‑friendly storefront. Users can request company resources such as applications, system roles or group membership as well as non-IT resources such as mobile telephones or keys directly from ServiceNow. The integration also provides governance over IT requests by ensuring that clear audit trails and controls are in place to meet security and compliance requirements. This allows organisations that have standardised on ServiceNow as their preferred request platform to benefit from the enhanced features offered within Identity Manager. Users can raise resource requests in ServiceNow, with the fulfilment being handled by One Identity Manager. Governance is provided to the request process by providing a flexible policy-based approval process that supports approval workflows and separation of duty (SOD) policy checks.

“Businesses are looking for solutions to stringent compliance and governance regulations, critical to ensuring security,” said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst of KuppingerCole Analysts. “A solution to these pain points that provides a seamless experience for users of both One Identity’s Identity Manager and ServiceNow helps to ensure there is a consistent and unified experience, resulting in stronger security across the board.”

For more information on the Identity Manager service catalogue, visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/servicenow-integration/.

