New MD takes the helm at Altron Nexus

Kennedy Chinganya becomes MD of Altron Nexus.

Kennedy Chinganya has been appointed as the new MD of Altron Nexus, a subsidiary of JSE-listed technology company Altron, with effect from 1 September.

In a statement issued today, the company says Chinganya succeeds Mark Harris, who will now handle special projects until the end of November.

Chinganya joined Altron Rest of Africa in August 2018 as finance director. In this role, he was responsible for implementing financial governance across Africa and Middle East, with a key focus on Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius, Middle East, Mozambique, Namibia and SA.

He moved to Altron Nexus as finance director in March 2019.

During his tenure at Altron Nexus, Chinganya managed its business affairs admirably well during challenging times, according to the statement.

“Kennedy has proven himself since he joined us, and we are pleased to be able to promote such talent from within Altron,” says group CEO Mteto Nyati.

Chinganya has more than 20 years’ experience in the ICT industry, having started at IBM, where he worked for over 10 years in various positions, with the last being group chief accountant and treasurer for IBM Sub-Saharan Africa.

Following IBM, he moved to Microsoft SA, where he started as finance controller for the enterprise partner group division, and then moved to marketing and operations finance controller.

He also served as group general manager of finance for MTN’s enterprise business unit, after which he was seconded to take up an assignment in Kenya as MD of MTN Business Enterprise in that country.

Chinganya is a chartered accountant by profession and a member of the UK’s Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants and the South Africa Institute of Professional Accountants.

He holds a bridging programme in the theory of accounting from the University of Johannesburg and a national diploma in accounting.