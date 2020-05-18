4Sight AccTech launches cloud-based COVID-19 app in record time

4Sight AccTech has launched a cloud-based app to enable organisations of all sizes to monitor employees, contractors and visitors in relation to COVID-19, both at work premises and remote workplaces. Willie Ackerman, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at 4Sight, says the app will help organisations comply with government regulations for a COVID-ready workplace plan easily and rapidly.

“Our COVID-19 app, known as the COVID-19 4Health App, creates an automated, comprehensive screening and attendance system that can be implemented within 24 hours. It allows for the capturing of health information from all visitors and remote workers, with full associated workflows and management reporting,” he says. “The aim is to prevent any potentially infected people from entering the workplace, and to monitor the ongoing health of employees.”

Morné Swanepoel, Managing Director of 4Sight AccTech, says the app was developed in under 10 days using the company’s in-house workflow automation software, ModernFlow, to provide organisations with an easy-to-use yet robust compliance tool. The app’s workflow is based on two scenarios, one to monitor the health of employees, contractors or visitors seeking to enter company premises, and one for remote workers to log their health details.

“The data is captured once on any device with Internet access via a simple interface, thus supporting data quality and reducing inaccuracies. Once the information is captured, the app automatically triggers a workflow of remedial actions if required, delivered to the appropriate manager in real-time,” Swanepoel says. “It also enables management to pull reports in real-time to monitor employee health and report to the executive, board or government as required.”

He adds that the app integrates into the organisation’s HR system so that the health information is automatically updated on employee records. The app currently supports Sage 300 People with more interfaces on the product roadmap. For companies that do not have an HR system, employee information can be manually uploaded to ensure the app can be implemented.

A key benefit is that because the app is cloud-based and hosted on Microsoft Azure, it requires no physical hosting infrastructure and can be deployed rapidly and is highly secure. It can also be updated easily as 4Sight AccTech enhances the app and adds new functionality with easy configuration.

Swanepoel says 4Sight AccTech is already working to introduce a mobile app with location tracking and real-time integration with industry-standard temperature scanners. It is also working on ways to integrate the app more deeply into HR, payroll and access-control systems.

“The COVID19 4Health App is available on a subscription basis, with pricing starting at R2 850 per month for an organisation with up to 50 employees. The pricing reduces as the number of employees increases. For a large company, the price works out at around R7 per employee per month,” says Ackerman. “This app is a great example of the power of digital technology to deliver business-critical, automated solutions very rapidly, while the cloud model enables swift deployment with no infrastructure requirements and a cost-effective subscription model.”

4Sight AccTech will be hosting webinars to introduce the app, including a demo. To register, go to: https://bit.ly/4HealthAppWebinars or contact tana.roberts@acctech.biz for more information.