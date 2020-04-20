Broadband Infraco exec joins Pan African Chamber of Commerce

Phumza Dyani, incoming chief innovation officer at PACCI.

The Pan African Chamber of Commerce (PACCI) has appointed Phumza Dyani as its chief innovation officer and leader for the Africa Innovation Centre, effective from last week.

The chamber says Dyani, who is also currently chief marketing and sales officer at Broadband Infraco, will be part of the digital economy and digital inclusion committee, which seeks to bring together innovators and other role-players.

PACCI is an independent, non-profit and non-partisan organisation established in 2009 to serve African business by promoting public policies that will foster continental economic integration, competitiveness and sustainable growth.

In her new position, she will be advising African governments through the African Union to build the digital economy and eliminate the digital divide on the continent.

Commenting on the announcement, Johnny Muteba, CEO of the Pan African Chamber, says: “We are delighted to announce Phumza as the Pan African Chamber of Commerce’s chief innovation officer and leader of the Africa Innovation Centre.

“Phumza is a seasoned executive with vast experience spanning across blue chip companies in financial and professional services, accompanied by over 15 years spent in the ICT industry, working for telecoms companies, including Vodacom and MTN. She brings to the organisation a range of industry experience that will be beneficial to the organisation and its stakeholders.”

As PACCI chief innovation officer, Dyani will among other key responsibilities, chair and lead the committee and appoint a vice-chair and secretary.

Dyani has extensive experience in the telecoms sector, having been previously managing executive for Vodacom Business, and was responsible for strategy, revenue retention and growth for the Public Enterprise.

“I look forward to taking up the position at such an exciting time where the continent is on an industrial transformation journey. I believe that Africa is set to be at the forefront of world innovation,” she says.

“We have the unique Third World country problems which require the resourcefulness of our people. Our people are resourceful; we need to cultivate that and build it at scale through exposure to the world.

“I am aware of a number of innovations taking place in South Africa and Africa at large. We need to support these with funding, protection of IP and commercialisation capabilities which will provide them with access to markets.”