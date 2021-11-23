Bursting the ballooning cost of cyber security with a unified protection model

Cyber security continues to be a concern for organisations of all sizes as we experience the proliferation of malware and targeted attacks. In a recent webinar – Bursting the ballooning cost of cyber security – Panda Security Africa CTO Matthew Stevens discussed how the challenges we face in protecting organisations drive up the associated costs and what we can do to reduce this burden.

The problem is multi-faceted, said Stevens: “We must not only consider cyber threats and correlating security solutions, but also other IT administration burdens that can increase cyber risk.”



The cyber security situation is complex – organisations need to address a vast array of threats from commoditised signature-based threats that are easy to prevent, to advanced malware, and malwareless and fileless attacks that require new-generation approaches and more technologically complex threat hunting tactics.

There is an IT skills shortage in South Africa that is resulting in understaffed departments that lack the expertise and time necessary to effectively address organisational cyber security. The changing business landscape places additional pressure on IT teams – factors like the shift to hybrid remote work, legal and compliance requirements, and legacy infrastructure increase the administrative burden and complexities.

Stevens explained that to effectively address the ongoing malware problem, Panda Security’s Adaptive Defense 360 goes beyond traditional endpoint protection to deliver a set of advanced services, delivered within a cloud native unified security architecture. These services enhance the visibility and control over the endpoint environment without requiring additional resources.

The Zero-Trust Application Service

The Zero-Trust Application Service is a fully automated classification service that monitors endpoint activity in real-time. Informed by Panda Security’s Collective Intelligence platform, the service classifies executables as either goodware, malware or unknown – with unknown executables rapidly classified before they are allowed to execute.

The Automated Threat Hunting Service – revealing the undetectable

Panda Security’s Threat Hunting Service is based on a set of threat hunting rules created by threat specialists that are automatically processed against all data gathered from endpoint telemetry. These rules trigger high confidence IoAs and with a low rate of false positives to minimise MTTD and MTTR (Mean Time To Detect and Mean Time To Respond). Stevens explained that by using the MITRE ATT&CK Framework across Panda’s endpoint solutions they have improved the analyst’s efficiency and ability to prevent breaches. The latest version of the Threat Hunting service goes a step further, allowing for automated responses to RDP attacks with a containment capability.

Robust security delivered through a unified protection architecture

Panda Security’s unified protection architecture allows clients to build a robust layered approach to cyber security, starting with Adaptive Defense 360 and scaling up where necessary to include modules like Patch Management, Advanced Reporting Tool or Full Encryption. The Zero-Trust Service and Threat Hunting Service deliver increased visibility and control for organisations.

This model reduces cost and complexity and enhances the scalability of endpoint security by leveraging the power of cloud native technology with a single console and single agent. Adaptive Defense 360 is a complete endpoint solution that delivers an enterprise class cyber security that is accessibility to businesses of all sizes.

To find out more about how you can effectively and efficiently secure your organisation, watch the webinar recording or request a 30-day free Cyber Risk Assessment.