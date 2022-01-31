SITA retains CEO, ushers in new board

Luvuyo Keyise, reappointed as interim CEO of SITA.

Luvuyo Keyise has been reappointed as interim CEO of the State IT Agency (SITA).

This was announced in a statement, following last week’s Cabinet Lekgotla and special Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet statement notes all appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and the relevant clearance.

Keyise joined SITA in December 2019, while minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was still at the helm of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).

He was brought on board to lead the embattled state entity through its journey of being repurposed.

At the time of his appointment, Ndabeni-Abrahams said part of SITA’s repurposing is to turn it into a new digital transformation agency that will drive digitalisation, innovation, localisation and support a capable state.

Furthermore, repurposing SITA is in line with government’s digital transformation plan, which requires an audit of current government IT spend and interventions in order to identify champions and priorities related to the ease of doing business and provision of crucial services to citizens, she stated.

In addition to Keyise’s reappointment, Cabinet approved the appointment of board members for the state’s IT procurement agency.

The 11-member board is made up of Makano Mosidi, who serves as chairperson of the board; Dr Stella Bvuma is deputy chairperson; Shery-Lee Moonsamy; Nolitha Pieterson; Zimbini Hill; Olwethu Ketsekile; Dr Tshilidzi Ratshitanga; Dr Rendani Ramabulana; Jeanette Morwane, DCDT representative; Laura Mseme, National Treasury representative; and Willie Vukela, representative from the Department of Public Service and Administration.