Effective management in IT

Information technology’s speed of evolution offers vast opportunities for all. Managers within the IT environment face a particularly unique challenge; staying ahead of rapid advancement brought on by Industry 4.0. This has been further accelerated with technological support needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this context, effective management hinges on three important elements, namely: data security, compliance and standards, and operational efficiency. There are many advantages that come to the fore when these crucial elements are managed effectively. There is not only a reduction of risk overall, but also simplifies the process of meeting information security reporting and auditing requirements. As a result, time and cost expenditure is decreased. Finally, compliance validation is simplified and accelerated.

“The effective management of ever-evolving and complex IT environments is becoming increasingly difficult. Traditional methods simply do not make the grade. They cost too much, are laborious, and result in a reactive approach which cannot keep pace with rapid development,” explains Michele Peruch, Business Development Manager, iOCO. “The utilisation of advanced technology can help organisations to ensure the best possible return on Investment is achieved.”

Effective data security and keeping current with security practices is now more important than ever. In the wake of the pandemic and the resultant economic pressures, data security risks are at an all-time high. Data is constantly appreciating in value and its protection is vital. The correct management solution must offer the highest level of protection, with an in-depth, defensive approach that includes preventive, detective and administrative controls.

“Effective data security management will ensure best practice security compliance, taking HIPAA, POPI and GDPR requirements into consideration to avoid legal and financial penalties. It must also have the ability to define and achieve specific IT security goals and vulnerability management, which mitigates the threat of external attacks,” continues Peruch.

When it comes to compliance and standards, achieving ROI from an investment requires dedicated management and control. Simply employing people, policies, processes and technology to ensure licence entitlement matches usage is not enough. Additional assistance is needed for organisations to fully understand the management software of choice, ensure software compliance, and mitigate possible shortfalls. Utilising services that help to mitigate customers’ punitive licence and back support penalties – while providing ongoing monitoring services – allows for evaluation and recommendations regarding future licensing requirements. This is essential.

The face of operational efficiency has rapidly changed. The modern IT era has seen operations management becoming far more multifaceted and intricate. For true efficiency, it is imperative that organisations meet certain requirements. Firstly, businesses need to consolidate data centres to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Secondly, they must deploy infrastructure that is flexible, dynamic and consistently meets the needs of end-users. Finally, remember that downtime, or even a modest amount of latency, is no longer acceptable.

“Meeting the requirements of these elements may seem daunting, but they are imperative for effective management within the IT space. There are unique consultation solutions such as Oracle Assurance Advisory Service, developed by the Oracle Services team at iOCO, that offer these elements and much more. Such services help customers achieve scalability to meet business needs and ensure utilisation matches performance,” concludes Peruch.