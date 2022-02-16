Commvault adds Intelligent Data Services features to fortify ransomware security

Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice-President of Products, Commvault.

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud and software as a service (SaaS) environments, today announced General Availability for Feature Release 11.26. These enhancements to our best-in-class intelligent data services help to harden infrastructure against attack and improve recoverability, continuing Commvault’s commitment to mitigating cyber threats – including ransomware – in any infrastructure: on-premises, in the cloud and even across multiple clouds.

With ransomware and other cyber threats being headline news around the globe, Commvault Feature Release 11.26 includes numerous security enhancements to our best-in-class Intelligent Data Management Platform that help to harden infrastructure against attack and enhance recoverability. And since multicloud is the name of the game, we’ve made it easier to take full advantage of the major cloud providers for the utmost in flexibility and cost-efficiency. Generally available on 15 February 2022, here’s a partial list of new features that make good on our ongoing commitment to providing a future-proof platform for protecting, managing and recovering your data and workloads.

The new enhancements include:

Utilising hardware-based security tokens, along with common access card support, helps to strengthen customers’ security posture;

Leveraging highly secure cloud authentication methods, including the AWS Key Management System (KMS) and Azure Key Vault; and

Extended disaster recovery orchestration now includes object storage and big data file systems, to accommodate larger datasets.

“Today’s enhancements are focused on rock-solid cyber security principles and architected for the cloud, while continuing to protect on-premises data. Our commitment to constant innovation and industry-leading intelligent data services means that our customers are always able to combat the latest threats, no matter where their data lives. And new integrations with public cloud providers offer cloud-native support for today’s most critical workloads,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, Vice-President of Products, Commvault.

As Commvault celebrates more than 25 years of data management success and innovation in helping businesses of all size protect and manage their data, our regular cadence of feature releases demonstrates our commitment to innovation. This innovation is what enables our customers to meet their ever-changing data protection and recovery needs through the continuous evolution of our Intelligent Data Management Platform – a suite of tools that help organisations manage enterprise data and accelerate business growth. These ongoing enhancements provide a powerful incentive for customers to keep their Commvault deployments up to date. Complete documentation of all the features and capabilities included with this release can be found at https://documentation.commvault.com/11.26/essential/143030_feature_release_1126.html.