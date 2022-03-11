Launch Africa invests in on-demand talent acquisition platform

The Insights By Experts founding team.

Pan-African venture capital (VC) firm Launch Africa has bought a stake in Homecoming Revolution’s talent-on-demand digital platform, Insights By Experts.

Established in 2003, Homecoming Revolution is a Johannesburg-based entity, established by Morris Jones Advertising, with sponsorship from First National Bank. Its focus is to encourage African talent to return home, by recruiting globally-experienced African experts and execs for Sub-Saharan-based firms, including SA.

Introduced last year by Homecoming Revolution, Insights By Experts is a talent-on-demand online platform, from which companies and global investors can source talent from a vetted community of experienced African experts across a wide range of countries and sectors.

The online platform works through self-service or assistance from the organisation. The self-service element entails a six-step process that begins with a search across many countries, industries and disciplines.

The client identifies and sends the preferred candidate a consultation request with key questions and a date suggestion for a virtual meeting.

“Over the past two decades, Homecoming Revolution has built deep relationships across the continent with some of the leading corporates and sector specialists, and we are now bringing it all together on the Insights By Experts platform,” comments Janade du Plessis, fund manager at Launch Africa.

“We are looking forward to using the platform in our own business, for our portfolio companies and our corporate partners.”

Launch Africa says its mission is to help solve the significant funding gap in the seed and pre-series A investment landscape in Africa.

The VC firm says it has identified huge opportunities in Africa’s talent-on demand market, and Insights By Experts offers companies a rich repository of experts who offer up-to-date, on-the-ground insights, advice and opinions.

Insights By Experts says it has since inception helped global investors and companies access independent talent-on-demand via its platform, adding it has over the past year recruited for a large number of Africa’s top banks, retailers and advisory firms.

“It is a real privilege to create a platform that shares deep African expertise with the world. Our hope is that it will foster significant economic growth on the continent,”notes Angel Jones, CEO of Homecoming Revolution.

“The growth of this market has been spurred by a soaring number of investors and companies who want to scale in Africa but are constrained by a lack of quick and relevant ‘on-the-ground’ knowledge and talent.”