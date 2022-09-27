Industry gathers to explore digital transformation in mining

Wilhelm Swart, chief operational technologies officer at 4Sight Holdings.

Digital transformation in the mining, metals and manufacturing sectors will come under scrutiny in November, as industry leaders gather to explore tech investment opportunities to enhance operations.

The industry captains will discuss the impact of digital technologies on their operations at the Converge 2022 – The Digital Future for Mining, Manufacturing & Metals conference being hosted on 3 November in Fourways, Johannesburg, by 4Sight Holdings and Aspen Technologies.

Over 35 presentations covering the internet of things, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be delivered at the conference, offering insights into how digital technologies can empower operations.

The organisers say like other sectors, the mining, manufacturing and metals industries are grappling with digital transformation, as more organisations digitise their manual offline processes to create smart connected operations of the future.

Many local industries have transformed much of their priorities around technology as they seek to sidestep the negative impact of COVID-19, hence the growing demand for digital transformation.

Since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic, the local mining sector has been increasingly leaning on tech to bolster operations.

A report, jointly produced by consulting firm PwC and the Minerals Council SA last year – The state of digital transformation in the South African mining industry − notes the sector is now making use of innovative and cutting-edge technologies to run more efficient operations.

This trend has since evolved rapidly from a future-focused ambition to a strategic imperative, says the JSE-listed 4Sight, which cautions that businesses that continue to lag the adoption curve will fall increasingly further behind.

Willie Ackerman, chief sales and marketing officer at 4Sight Holdings, comments: “With the numerous digital solutions available and so many potential areas within a business to implement them, creating a digitalisation strategy that channels investment into areas that deliver the greatest impact is proving a daunting task for business decision-makers.

“As such, Converge 2022 is the perfect summit to drive your company's digital technology innovation agenda forward. I encourage all C-suite executives and senior management to seize the opportunity to lead the future of digital transformation in mining, manufacturing and metals.”

4Sight chief operational technologies officer Wilhelm Swart adds: “The global pandemic, coupled with the commodities super-cycle, has prompted unprecedented investment in digital transformation within the global mining industry, with some areas surpassing oil and gas in terms of the pace and scale of their digitalisation initiatives.

“The mining sector, in particular, is driving the digitalisation agenda forward.”