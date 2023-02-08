Trellix launches global channel partner programme to drive XDR adoption

Carlo Bolzonello, country lead for Trellix in South Africa.

Global cyber security company and extended detection and response (XDR) specialist Trellix has launched its Xtend Global Channel Partner Program.

Trellix says the programme was developed to ‘increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform’, which the company said is the only XDR platform of its kind.

In September last year, at its Xpand Live 2022 event in Las Vegas, Trellix underlined the importance of its channel-focused strategy, of which Xtend is a core component, as well as expanded Security Innovation Alliance (SIA).

At the event, Britt Norwood, SVP, global channels & commercial, Trellix, said: “We co-developed the Xtend programme with our partners to create the right business model for deploying Trellix XDR.”

Trellix said XDR takes a ‘living security’ approach through broad and deep integrations across native and third-party providers.

“This enables partners to sell to global customers and easily integrate Trellix within customers’ existing environments. It removes complexities, improves efficiency, and adds sophisticated detection, response, and remediation of cyber threats endangering operations.”

Xtend partners can up-sell and cross-sell Trellix solutions. Its portfolio includes Endpoint, Security Operations (SecOps), Network Detection & Response (NDR), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Email Security, as well as Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

“Partners are at the forefront of our global sales strategy,” said Norwood. “To be effective, our new partner programme had to be built from the ground up with their needs in mind. We spent a great deal of time listening to partners, reviewing industry best practices, and developing the right approach to enable partners to increase profitability, better support their customers, and lead in the XDR market.”

Carlo Bolzonello, country lead for Trellix in South Africa, adds that customers are challenged by the cost of purchase for security solutions and skills availability. “Finding the skills required to maintain multiple solutions is a big challenge. Trellix is looking to help customers consolidate many of these required solutions by providing an extensive open integrated solution set that extends detection from the network layer to the endpoint and allows customers to benefit from consolidated skills and reduced complexity.”