CyberArk wins 2022 SC Award for Best Identity Management Solution

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that it won the 2022 SC Award for Best Identity Management Solution.

The SC Awards programme is cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive programme, recognising the solutions, organisations and people driving innovation and success in information security.

According to the programme: “As a core pillar of zero trust, identity security protects all types of identities across the enterprise, human or machine, to detect and prevent breaches.” Products in the Best Identity Management Solution category, part of the Trust Awards, “address the identity management life cycle in an enterprise environment, including password management, user provisioning and enterprise access management”.

Built for the dynamic enterprise, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources or environments. Centred on intelligent privilege controls, the platform addresses the broadest range of identity security requirements, all from a single admin portal with unified audit and continuous threat detection and response.

“This awards programme recognises the critical importance of identity security in reducing cyber security risk with a zero trust approach,” said Simon Mouyal, chief marketing officer, CyberArk. “As the identity security leader, this honour reflects CyberArk’s customer-centric approach and commitment to driving innovation with dedicated R&D teams and product leaders relentlessly focused on where organisations need protection most – across the expanding attack surface of human and machine identities.”

This award comes on the heels of other 2022 accolades such as being named a winner for SC Media Awards Europe in the Best Privileged Access Management category, as well as a winner for both Best Identity and Access Management Solution and Best North America Cybersecurity Company for the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. CyberArk was also awarded by Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards in the Cutting Edge – Identity Security category.

Continuing to drive innovation across its identity security platform, CyberArk recently announced several new offerings, including CyberArk Identity Flows, CyberArk Secrets Hub, CyberArk Secure Cloud Access and Identity Security Intelligence, one of the platform’s foundational shared services.

Now in its 25th year, the 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, expanding its recognition programme to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Trust Award winners were selected by a world-class panel of cyber security leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, education and others.

“The last year brought distinct challenges for the customer community, who are still struggling to manage the impact of the pandemic while transitioning to a new security standard,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice-president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. “Winners of our Trust Awards answered the call by delivering technology that could help manage the evolving threat landscape.”