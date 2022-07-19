Rheinmetall opts for e-vehicles, e-scooters in SA

German-headquartered automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has introduced electric vehicles (EVs), e-bikes and e-scooters at the group’s South African subsidiary, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM).

According to a statement, the introduction of the EVs forms part of Rheinmetall’s strategy to improve its climate footprint, after the company set a goal of attaining CO2 neutrality by 2035.

In 2021, Rheinmetall signed the United Nations Global Compact, which fosters responsible, sustainable and transparent corporate governance.

The new vehicles were unveiled along with off-grid, solar-powered charging stations by Jan Patrick Helmsen, CEO of RDM, at Somerset West, the company’s main location in SA.

They will also operate at Rheinmetall’s Boskop plant in Potchefstroom, it says.

“Around the world, we’re focusing a lot of attention on environmental, social and governance goals,” says Armin Papperger, chairman of the executive board of Rheinmetall AG.

“All over the world, we’re committed to taking visible steps that demonstrate our sense of responsibility for the environment and society. The initiative in South Africa is just one example.”

As part of its new mobility strategy, the EVs, e-bakkies, e-scooters and e-bikes will be used for getting around the plants and also for transportation needs.

RDM says its locations occupy a total of 5 000 hectares, meaning large distances have to be covered, not only between plants but also when employees are on-site.

The company already has an app-based system that let employees book a ride in a bus or car from individual locations. This system was recently expanded to include e-scooters and e-bikes, to enhance employee mobility and reduce the impact on the environment.

“The e-scooters and e-bikes will operate along much the same lines as a rent-a-bike system in large European cities and elsewhere, where a bicycle can be booked and picked up at specific stations, and then dropped off afterwards at any other charging station.

“Solar-powered electronic charging stations of this type have been installed at various locations around RDM plants,” says the company.