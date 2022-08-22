Platform approach enabling South African businesses to deliver total experience

Today’s digital environment is not only shaping the customer experience but is redefining the business landscape, as Avaya will be highlighting to businesses this week at the CEM Africa Summit 2022.

During the event, Avaya will demonstrate how communication channels in a dynamic economic environment must be integrated with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a total experience that delivers on employee and customer expectations. And to do that, businesses must adapt a platform approach to their communications and collaboration technology.

“Local businesses are searching for ways to deliver exactly what is needed by their customers at every interaction. For this to happen, companies must intentionally combine customer, employee, user and multi-experience thinking. Individually, these approaches are no longer fit-for-purpose. Having them as an integrated offering, wrapped in AI-based intelligence, to deliver complete visibility of the experiential environment is critical for business advantage,” said Brett Butler, Managing Director of Avaya in Southern Africa.

“The traditional, monolithic applications of the past cannot achieve this – and neither can a wholesale public-cloud approach. Instead, businesses need an extensible platform, like Avaya OneCloud, which enables them to quickly compose experiences that address very specific use cases, very quickly.”

An example of this can be found in the way that AI is being rolled out at new types of scale with the Avaya OneCloud platform. With AI-based noise removal, Avaya users no longer have to worry about a dog barking in the background of an online meeting, or having the loudness of a contact centre environment impact the quality of a customer call.

“What’s really interesting is how it’s delivered. Instead of keeping the AI at the edge, and needing all sorts of compute power to enable it, we’re delivering this feature from the cloud with the Avaya Media Processing Core. The AI technology continuously monitors the audio signal and removes any unwanted noises, and it’s all done in the cloud, meaning you get a consistent experience whether you’re using your super-powerful gaming laptop, or your average phone,” explained Butler.

Butler added that this is an example of Avaya OneCloud’s ability to infuse AI into every experience, wherever it’s needed. This unique capability is enabling Avaya’s customers to compose entirely new use cases that serve specific customer and employee requirements.

Butler and Avaya will be highlighting these capabilities at the CEM Africa Summit 2022, Africa’s largest CX event set to take place in Cape Town on 23 and 24 August. Butler joins an extensive local and international speaker line-up that will deliver all the freshest CX insights to the more than 1 000 delegates expected to attend this latest edition of CEM Africa.