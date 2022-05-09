Two workshops on offer at ITWeb Security Summit 2022

Cyber security threats have reached an epidemic level, and no organisation’s data is safe anymore.

Therefore, no business can afford to overlook the significance of hands-on training for security teams to help keep their skills up to date and to enhance cyber security efforts.

With this in mind, ITWeb Security Summit 2022 will be holding two half-day workshops on 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

During the morning session, Phillimon Zongo, CEO of the Cyber Leadership Institute in Australia, will facilitate a high-pressure cyber crisis response event, simulating how cyber and business executives would respond to a high-impact cyber attack that severely degrades mission-critical systems and services.

Through multiple, realistic injects learnt from the frontlines, delegates will learn how to rapidly set up cyber crisis war rooms, lead with courage and make career-defining decisions under pressure, and clarify key roles and responsibilities and uncover critical cyber blind spots.

They will also learn to master best practices to deter, contain and rapidly recover from high-impact cyber incursions, minimise long-term brand damage by carefully managing external communications with the media, business partners and regulators, and use lessons learnt to further refine cyber resilience strategies.

ITWeb Security Summit 2022: 31 May – 2 June Book your seat now to get up to speed on cyber security trends, solutions and best practices. The annual gathering of cyber security decision-makers and practitioners will feature experts and thought leaders from across the globe, who will share their knowledge and insights on the most critical issues facing businesses today. It will also feature a range of workshops, training courses and much more. For more information, and to register, go here.

Finally, he will show attendees how to run similar exercises within their organisations, reinforcing muscle memory and instilling business confidence.

The afternoon workshop will be facilitated by Ian Farquhar, field chief technology officer (global) at Gigamon. Dubbed: “Rethinking network architectures to support advanced security requirements”, this workshop will take a vendor-neutral look at the technologies needed to meet the security architect’s need for complete visibility of enterprise and government networks.

As security professionals, and given that the assumption of compromise is the only rational position to take, he says networks need to be rearchitected to support more than just speed and resilience. “We need to give attackers nowhere to hide.”

During this workshop, delegates will learn why network traffic access is important for security, and will gain a quick overview of enterprise networking.

They will also learn about accessing traffic in physical (copper and optical), virtual and cloud environments, taps vs SPANs/mirror ports and how taps work, and what packet brokers are and how they work too.

Moreover, they will hear considerations for security tooling, dealing with SSL/TLS, as well as packet broking vs netflow vs network metadata – what’s the difference and when to use these technologies.

Finally, Farquhar will delve into Defence Intelligence’s playbook – unidirectional networking for covert security monitoring.