Facial attendance system with temperature recording

COVID-19 has brought the focus back on ‘hygiene’. With the virus outbreak now reaching over 189 countries and affecting more than 730 000 people, the concern around employee safety and health has gained paramount importance.

Organisations are already suspending finger/thumb-based biometric attendance. Most organisations are also moving away from swipe card-based attendance as it's equally unsafe. (We may at least wash our hands but never sanitise swipe cards as they are kept at all surfaces.)

The innocent-looking door handle/knobs seem to be the biggest source of infection spread. Most organisations are looking for an effective pandemic control system that can identify/isolate only the infected employee to drive employee wellness and resume normalcy.

Our partner, Ramco Systems, recently unveiled an advanced facial recognition-based attendance system – RamcoGEEK, embedded with temperature recording that can integrate with IOT sensor doors to enable organisations to move towards ‘touch-less’ attendance and workplace access, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Combined with a thermal imaging device for temperature measurement, it enables organisations to track staff or visitors with high temperatures that may indicate infection and build in operating procedures to avoid further spread of infection within enclosed spaces,creating a healthy workplace.

RamcoGEEK for Attendance with Temperature Capturing can:

Detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature.

System is linked to an IOT sensor-powered door which can restrict access in case the temperature is higher than normal and auto apply for leave on behalf of the employee.

Communicate the information to HR and management in real-time.

Track the movements of a high-temperature employee/person on the premises.

Send notifications/alerts to all those employees, customers, vendors and others who interacted with in-person, in the event any person develops COVID-19 symptoms or is diagnosed.

In addition, you can implement a contact tracing chatbot which enables the organisation to trace the contacts around an infected employee or reverse trace based on publicly available information to contain further spread.

Keen to explore? Reply to staysafe@ramco.com and we will be happy to help you.

Demo video

Explainer video