Facial attendance system with temperature recording
COVID-19 has brought the focus back on ‘hygiene’. With the virus outbreak now reaching over 189 countries and affecting more than 730 000 people, the concern around employee safety and health has gained paramount importance.
Organisations are already suspending finger/thumb-based biometric attendance. Most organisations are also moving away from swipe card-based attendance as it's equally unsafe. (We may at least wash our hands but never sanitise swipe cards as they are kept at all surfaces.)
The innocent-looking door handle/knobs seem to be the biggest source of infection spread. Most organisations are looking for an effective pandemic control system that can identify/isolate only the infected employee to drive employee wellness and resume normalcy.
Our partner, Ramco Systems, recently unveiled an advanced facial recognition-based attendance system – RamcoGEEK, embedded with temperature recording that can integrate with IOT sensor doors to enable organisations to move towards ‘touch-less’ attendance and workplace access, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Combined with a thermal imaging device for temperature measurement, it enables organisations to track staff or visitors with high temperatures that may indicate infection and build in operating procedures to avoid further spread of infection within enclosed spaces,creating a healthy workplace.
RamcoGEEK for Attendance with Temperature Capturing can:
- Detect and match the faces of staff members and mark their attendance along with temperature.
- System is linked to an IOT sensor-powered door which can restrict access in case the temperature is higher than normal and auto apply for leave on behalf of the employee.
- Communicate the information to HR and management in real-time.
- Track the movements of a high-temperature employee/person on the premises.
- Send notifications/alerts to all those employees, customers, vendors and others who interacted with in-person, in the event any person develops COVID-19 symptoms or is diagnosed.
In addition, you can implement a contact tracing chatbot which enables the organisation to trace the contacts around an infected employee or reverse trace based on publicly available information to contain further spread.
Keen to explore? Reply to staysafe@ramco.com and we will be happy to help you.
Parity
Parity have been providing implementation, consultation and ongoing services for ERP, HR and CRM solutions for more than 35 years. It is with this experience and insight that we can propose the best solution to meet our customer’s specific business and budget needs. We enable companies of every size & industry to benefit from technologies such as IOT, Cloud, Social, Mobile, Artificial and Business intelligence. Technologies that are designed to give you more time to spend on building your business. Showing the VALUE that our solutions will bring to your business is of paramount importance to us and our ambition is to be, not only your solution provider but your trusted partner, enabler and advisor.
We have selected software vendors whom we believe are at the forefront of technology and have strong products with global representation. We will analyse your business requirements and propose the most suitable solution, to ensure a smooth rollout and ongoing business success.
Ramco Systems
Ramco Systems is part of the USD 1 Billion diversified conglomerate, the Ramco Group of companies. Headquartered in Chennai, the company has 24 offices spread across the globe. The company focuses on providing innovative business solutions that can be delivered quickly and cost-effectively in complex environments and is a fast growing enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenanted cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.