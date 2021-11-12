Future problem-solvers hack their way to solutions

In commemoration of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), Telkom FutureMakers is hosting a hackathon in Bryanston, seeking edtech, fintech, over the top media, gaming and smart home solutions.

The hackathon will see over 100 software developers, computer engineers and business strategists in groups of 20 teams ranging from two to five members, compete to provide solutions to six pre-identified business problems.

The 48-hour event will be hosted at 22 On Sloane in Bryanston from today until Sunday.

The total prize money for the hackathon is set at R1.2 million. For each business challenge, one winner will emerge victorious and will receive a cash prize of R200 000.

“Entrepreneurs are future problem-solvers and therefore we are thrilled to support entrepreneurs of the future, experience creativity and unleash innovation at the upcoming GEW hackathon,” says Mmathebe Zvobwo, Telkom executive for enterprise and supplier development.

“Telkom FutureMakers affirms our commitment to giving back while bringing entrepreneurs together with our business in a meaningful way.”

According to Telkom: “The GEW is the a flagship annual programme that encourages ecosystem stakeholders to launch new programmes, fund start-ups, explore progressive policies for their countries, address challenges faced by start-ups, hack on solutions for various obstacles and work together towards building a stronger and more sustainable ecosystem.

“Telkom FutureMakers are passionate on promoting technology innovation through financial support and appropriate business development support. The mentors that will be supporting the various teams are committed to helping them develop a compelling value proposition that will be potentially commercialised.”

Telkom’s FutureMakers enterprise and supplier development programme was launched in 2015.

It has four focus areas of investment, namely: diverse value chain programmes, township economy (Township Innovation Incubator), innovation (Corporate Innovation Accelerator) and venture capital fund (IDF Fund and I’m In Accelerator).