Driving schools welcome online booking system adjustments

The feud over the online licence booking system in Gauteng is over, following an agreement between the National Driving School Association of South Africa (NDSASA) and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Driving school operators in the province had been protesting over the past few weeks, demanding the online drivers' licence booking system be suspended.

The group claimed the system had continuous glitches that prevented them from booking their clients.

Also, the group wanted the one-time password system removed from the platform as they claimed it delays the booking process.

NDSASA members also demanded the removal of the e-mail address “because not all people who are using the system are having e-mail addresses”.

However, yesterday the squabbling parties reached an agreement that will see RTMC create corporate digital accounts for the driving schools.

“The RTMC has agreed to design an account for driving schools within the eNatis system by 30 June. Once the system is ready, the Driving School Council will test it and comment before it is launched,” says Abel Mositsa, NDSASA president.

“The NDSASA has signed an agreement with the RTMC. In the contract, it was concluded that the RTMC will revert back to the old system before 18 February, which does not require user names and passwords. The RTMC has indeed launched the old user-friendly system at midnight on 15 March.”

Also, NDSASA says, Gauteng MEC of transport Jacob Mamabolo will establish a Driving School Council, which will be a consultation body between the stakeholders RTMC, the Gauteng transport department and NDSASA.

Mositsa says this means all changes to be made by RTMC on the system have to pass through the Driving School Council for discussion as part of the consultations.