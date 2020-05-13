Arcserve delivers cloud migration without downtime or data loss

Byron Horn-Botha, Lead: Arcserve Southern Africa Channel and Partnerships.

The shift to cloud represents a fundamental change in how organisations use and provide their services, with most already running at least one workload in the cloud today.

Arcserve Southern Africa highlights that cloud migration, or the process of moving data, applications and workloads to cloud environments, offers many benefits ranging from greater elasticity and redundancy to cost efficiencies and improved IT productivity.

“With AWS coming online in Cape Town recently, a lot of South African organisations will be considering moving their workloads to the cloud and investigating how to mitigate the risk in doing so,” says Byron Horn-Botha, Lead: Channel and Partnership, Arcserve Southern Africa.

He adds that among the various migration methods, the most common is re-hosting local, on-premises workloads in the public cloud. “However, organisations may also want to move from one cloud platform to another or migrate from the cloud back to a local data centre. In any instance, traditional migration often requires downtime to avoid data loss, which can negatively affect workload performance and increase IT costs.”

Arcserve Live Migration was designed to eliminate disruption during cloud transformation. It facilitates an easy data move, applications and workloads to the cloud or target destination of choice while keeping business fully operational. It removes complexity by orchestrating the cutover to the target destination and manages the entire cloud migration process from a central console.

“Arcserve’s Live Migration simplifies the process of migrating data, applications and workloads. Its highly flexible architecture enables you to move almost any type of data or workload to cloud, on-premises or remote locations – such as the edge, with support for virtual, cloud and physical systems,” says Horn Botha.

He explains that with Arcserve’s Live Migration solution, it is now possible to migrate without business disruption with real-time, asynchronous replication that moves data, applications and workloads from on-premises to cloud, cloud to cloud, cloud to on-premises, and on-premises to on-premises. “Furthermore, it eliminates the manual steps typically required during the migration process with automatic network redirection. It leads to the achievement of greater flexibility with multi-environment, encrypted replication that supports virtual to virtual, physical to virtual, and physical to physical.

“Arcserve’s Live Migration automatically synchronises files, databases and applications on Windows and Linux systems with a second physical or virtual environment located on-premises, at a remote location, or in the cloud. Once synchronised, changes are replicated in real-time to ensure the source and target are in sync prior to the migration. Encryption enables secure data transfers between local systems and remote locations without the need for a VPN, and automated network redirection makes the switchover process seamless with push-button cutover to ensure availability to the new production environment,” he notes.

Horn-Botha confirms that on the support side, Arcserve’s teams are among the most experienced in the data protection industry. “Channel partners can also adopt and manage Arcserve Live Migration to support customers who have limited resources but require the highest level of protection for vital business systems,” he concludes.