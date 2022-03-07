Eleven colours. A million ways to outshine the competition. With Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Technology

How can 11 colours deliver a million different possibilities? Join us to find out. See how Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Technology is helping print service providers expand beyond commodity print. It’s all about high-value, high-impact applications, adding digital embellishments that pop and keeping customers coming back.

“It has been really exciting to be able to offer our customers a wide variety of print solutions, which enables them to truly stand out with eye-catching printed marketing materials in both metallic and fluorescent on our Xerox Versant 280 Press,” says Ben Maurais, Owner and Operator at ePrint.

In this exclusive webinar, Maurais will share:

WHY he invested in Xerox Adaptive CMYK+ Technology;

HOW it's helped him get noticed and win new business; and

HOW ePrint is driving growth and wowing customers.

Ready to turn potential into profit? 2022 is the year for small shops to make big, bold changes, leveraging Adaptive CMYK+ Technology to stand out in a world of colour. With the Vivid and Fluorescent Kit, 11 colours means a million different ways to break through brilliantly.

Get noticed for what you’re worth. Join us and walk away with actionable insights on how to take your shop to the next level. Visit xerox.com/creative to learn more.

Featured speaker:

Ben Maurais — Owner, ePrint

Prior to founding ePrint in the summer of 1999, Ben Maurais cultivated his entrepreneurial spirit and love of printing in the Marine Corps. He later became an Account Executive for a Fortune 500 company, using this experience as a launchpad for starting his own family-run print shop. Always the innovator, Maurais continues to find new ways to meet his customers’ needs, using Xerox technology to stay ahead of what’s next.

