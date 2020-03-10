Kyocera attains #1 for SA’s copier, MFP markets for CY 2019

Werner Engelbrecht, General Manager, Kyocera Document Solutions SA

According to results from market data specialist InfoSource’s annual research, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA) attained the top position as market leader in the office automation industry for copier/MFPs in southern Africa – placing first overall among leading brands for CY 2019 with a market share of 14.8%, where A4 achieved first place at 20.9% market share and A3 achieved fifth place at 8.4% market share.

As a leading supplier of printing and document management solutions, KDZA has maintained its reputation for reliability and service excellence over the years.

The guiding principle of the company is “to do the right thing as a human being”. This is more than a value statement and rather a set of philosophies by which the company aims to do business.

Chief among these is a proud heritage of eco-consciousness. From the conception and design, through to packaging, operations and recycling – every conceivable step is taken to minimise waste, maximise the longevity of products and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The result is a basket of products that compete reliably across each segment in the market. When asked why Kyocera is number one in A4 copier/MFP and number five in A3, Werner Engelbrecht, General Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, says the A3 market is largely colour only. While different players dominate each segment, Kyocera’s A3 copier/MFP range continues to make a name for itself, having maintained a top five position over the past five years. In that time we have also maintained a top two position for A4 copier/MFP. He adds that the A4 market is wide and proves to be cost-effective for clients with its mono and colour printing options, making it the logical economical choice if you do not require A3 printing.

“As a global brand, Kyocera continues to make technological advances while adhering closely to its philosophy. We believe the future of the company and the planet depends on it,” said Engelbrecht.

“Our consistent performance as a leader in South Africa puts paid to the notion that we can thrive while still making durable, long-lasting products that consider the environment and the future,” concludes Engelbrecht.