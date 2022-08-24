DVT appoints Netherlands country manager

Karel Saurwalt, country manager of DVT Netherlands.

Global software and solutions company DVT has appointed Karel Saurwalt as Country Manager for the Netherlands. Saurwalt's appointment will assist with DVT's growth in the country and the broader Benelux region.

"Karel is a great addition to the DVT leadership team and has a wealth of experience growing IT businesses in the Netherlands. The Netherlands is an important market for DVT in our continued global expansion," says DVT CEO Jaco van der Merwe.

Saurwalt's appointment means that DVT will be able to service more customers in the region with a team of local and remote software development, data and analytics and agile professionals. His experience in IT includes assisting companies with hyper-scaling within the Microsoft ecosystem, building and scaling development teams and implementing new technologies.

"With the ever-growing need for smart and scalable SaaS solutions, it's becoming a real challenge to scale your software teams, find the right IT professionals and scale with your customer needs. That's where DVT comes into play with our staff augmentation services," says Saurwalt.

Many companies are looking beyond their country's borders for potential scarce skill hires and qualified professionals. Staff augmentation assists companies that need to rapidly shift their staff numbers up or down, especially when they need specific skill sets for particular roles on a team. Additionally, the growing mobile workforce means people can work from anywhere, so Europe-based companies are no longer limited to hiring staff from their immediate geographies.

"I'm looking forward to working with our talented teams to expand the overall Benelux operations. I'm highly impressed with DVT's skill levels and look forward to helping Benelux-based companies scale their IT practices," concludes Saurwalt.