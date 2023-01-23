XContent acquires Prince Consulting to strengthen its Business Applications division

XContent, a leading provider of cloud technology solutions, announced today it has acquired Prince Consulting, a premier provider of business applications solutions focusing on customer engagement and business growth services. With this strategic acquisition, XContent is strengthening its business applications division and positioning itself for rapid growth in the market.

According to Angus Prince, former head of Prince Consulting and now Business Applications Operations Manager at XContent: "Prince Consulting has helped many companies improve customer engagement and business growth through the use of technology, specifically Dynamics 365 sales, service and marketing automation."

Danie de Lange, Managing Director and founder of XContent, said: "We are delighted to have Angus and his team join us at XContent. Their wealth of experience and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business."

Prince Consulting has spearheaded many business applications projects both locally and abroad. These projects include financial services, property management, health, retail, aviation and education. The team has also developed a specialisation in non-profit technology delivering solutions to the Red Cross Air Mercy Service and Communicare.

“This is an exciting time for us in joining such a close-knit team. We are working closely with our new colleagues to ensure that our local and international experience assists in the continued growth of XContent and, in so doing, ensure continuity for our customers and growing the business,” said Prince.

A prominent local customer of Prince Consulting is the University of Cape Town, where they built the backend system, which enables the development of co-badged degrees with other international universities. Other customers include Rhodes Food Group, Turnkey Technologies and Synact, based in the USA, and Moba based in Holland.

Business Unit Lead: Business Applications at XContent, Michael Zylstra, is equally excited by the acquisition. “We are thrilled to have Angus and his team as part of XContent. Their commitment and dedication to their work, and their customers, is aligned with our own. This is going to go a long way to ensuring that our business applications division continues to make a positive impact on the local market and, in the long term, see us increasing our international recognition.”