Future of public safety rests on advanced, interconnected systems

Integrated, data-driven technologies hold the promise of building trust with communities and improving service delivery.

This is according to Motorola Solutions, which is participating in the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town this week.

Uwe Niske, Motorola Solutions’ head of sales for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the adoption of advanced technology combined with strong community engagement would help the sub-Saharan Africa region to realise its future vision for safety and prosperity. “The past two years have underscored the incredible challenges faced by emergency services and military organisations as they grapple with a rapidly changing safety and security landscape, new threats and a growing need to modernise their operations,” he said.

“Public expectations about the use of technology to provide safety have never been greater, but agencies and government organisations still need to strike the right balance between using technology to keep people safe while also protecting their privacy,” Niske said.

“With access to technologies that provide resilient communication and convert data into actionable insights, public safety agencies can enhance responsiveness, improve services and gain more time for public engagement. Ultimately, this helps to build greater trust within the communities they serve.”

Ian Williams, Software Consultant for Europe at Motorola Solutions, is also presenting at Africa Tech, demonstrating how critical data from body worn and in-vehicle police and first responder video systems and software platforms can be harnessed to simplify mobile workflows and help public safety agencies to manage every phase of a significant incident.

At the show, Motorola Solutions is demonstrating how its integrated ecosystem of technologies can help first responders in sub-Saharan Africa stay focused on the frontline while enabling public safety agencies to build greater trust within the communities they serve. These solutions include the MXM7000, an innovative mission-critical in-vehicle solution that integrates TETRA LMR and 4G LTE voice and data communications in a robust and secure platform for public safety and military organisations; WAVE PTX, a secure instant communication service with nationwide coverage; PSCore, the world’s first public safety application which operates on Apple CarPlay; and the MXP7000, an all-in-one, portable device that unifies mission-critical TETRA and 4G LTE voice and data communication.

Motorola’s video security solutions on show include the VB400 Body-Worn Camera, provides high-quality video capture, an intuitive recording function and an extended 12-hour battery life. With access to Motorola Solutions' VideoManager evidence management software, the camera can securely upload recorded video footage to the cloud. Motorola’s M500 in-car video system, the first AI-enabled in-car video system for law enforcement, delivers real-time incident awareness for public safety agencies to identify and respond to potential threats; while the L6Q licence plate reader camera provides sophisticated licence plate recognition (LPR) data with access to industry-leading analytics to uncover valuable insights, including vehicle associations and predictions of future vehicle locations.