Chad Baker returns to First Distribution as MD

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Chad Baker as Managing Director of First Distribution. Baker started his ICT career with First Distribution in 1995 and returns 22 years later to take over the reins from Debbie Abrahall, who has been running the company for the past 28 years. Baker brings a wealth of industry and leadership experience, having held several Executive and Managing Director roles at IBM, Alcatel Lucent, NEC XON and, most recently, Altron.

Debbie Abrahall and Tony Abrahall will now move full-time to Epsidon Technology Holdings, where they will oversee the group strategy and look at new acquisitions for the Epsidon Group of Companies: https://epsidonholdings.com

