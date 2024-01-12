White paper: Think Fast: Applying design thinking in enterprise

Entelect's publication on design thinking.

Innovation in enterprise

Customer expectations are rising. Embracing agility, adaptability and a customer-centric mindset is no longer optional but a matter of survival. To stay competitive and relevant in this changing landscape, enterprise organisations must occasionally break away from existing methodologies and experiment with new ways to innovate, shedding the heavy armour of slow-moving bureaucracy and replacing it with a flexible and responsive infrastructure that mirrors the nimbleness of start-ups. All of this is possible through design thinking.

Design thinking

Design thinking allows for swift decision-making, empowering teams to take calculated risks. Rather than overhauling entire systems, design sprints can be adapted to navigate within the constraints of large enterprises and offer a means to create transformative impact without disrupting the entire organisation.

Entelect’s extensive experience in running design thinking initiatives at South Africa's biggest enterprises has helped these companies short-circuit problem solving, create alignment and make decisions based on tangible insights. Their methodologies, tools and insights have now been published in their latest release: “Think Fast: Applying design thinking to enterprise.”

What is in the publication

Chapter 1: Innovating with design thinking

Using the design thinking principles of time-boxing, participation and test and learn, organisations are able to make quick decisions and calculated risks that foster experimentation.

Chapter 2: Adapting the design sprint methodology for enterprise

The design sprint methodology pioneered by Google Ventures is revolutionary, but unrealistic, for enterprise decision-makers. Adapting this methodology to a three-week approach provides a more practical opportunity to innovate.

Chapter 3: Is design thinking an upfront process or a continuous one?

Moving forward and maintaining momentum in the delivery phase of a project after a design sprint requires a blend of collaboration, validation and ownership.

Download the publication below and unlock innovative problem solving in your organisation.

