Vodacom unit Nexio swiftly appoints interim CEO

Ed Gassner joins Nexio as interim CEO.

Vodacom subsidiary Nexio has appointed Ed Gassner as its interim CEO, effective immediately.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mickey Mashale from the digital system aggregator and solution provider.

In a statement, the company says Gassner will hold the position until a permanent replacement is appointed.

William Mzimba, chairman of the Nexio board and chief officer of Vodacom Business, says: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Ed Gassner while the process of appointing a permanent CEO is under way.

“I look forward to his contribution in executing the Nexio board-approved strategy of diversification of products and services into scaled cloud, security, new IT and digital-related services. Given Ed’s vast experience and rolled-up sleeves leadership approach, I have no doubt he will hit the ground running while at the same time ensure seamless business continuity for clients.”

According to the company, Gassner holds a Bachelor of Science mechanical engineering degree from Wits University.

His executive leadership experience spans 30 years, specialising in technology companies. Gassner’s most recent permanent role was CEO of Britehouse, the digital solutions arm of Dimension Data, notes the statement.