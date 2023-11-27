BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
  • Five tips for transitioning to cloud, monitoring hybrid infrastructure

Five tips for transitioning to cloud, monitoring hybrid infrastructure

Issued by Blue Turtle Technologies
Johannesburg, 27 Nov 2023
Comprehensive monitoring of hybrid environments is essential.
Cloud is an integral part of enterprise architecture strategy. For enterprise IT operations teams, comprehensive monitoring of hybrid environments is now a must, but can be risky if not done well. A lack of unified visibility of applications and infrastructure in the data centre and cloud means that service issues are more likely to lead to outages, resulting in loss of revenue, productivity and lower employee/consumer confidence.

Following are five tips for transitioning infrastructure to the cloud and for ongoing monitoring of the complete environment, from bare-metal to hybrid to pure cloud.

Please download below.

