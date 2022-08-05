Trend Micro achieves AWS Healthcare Competency

Security giant Trend Micro has achieved Amazon Web Service (AWS) Healthcare Competency status.

This accreditation adds to more than dozen other AWS competencies and designations the company has earned for its cloud security solutions.

According to Trend Micro, although corporate and government institutions are no stranger to cyber threats, a new trend has emerged with hospitals and healthcare institutions being increasingly targeted – nearly 12 500 attacks were reported last year, and over 176 million lost patient records since 2009. This is largely due to the treasure trove of confidential information these entities possess.

Russell Young, a cloud solutions architect at Trend Micro, says critical healthcare operations and the ongoing care of patients all rely heavily on the security of highly sensitive personal data and the industry faces major challenges in this regard.

“Fines, settlements, never-ending regulations, and the rise of security breaches are just some of the hurdles faced by both institutions and individuals. Healthcare institutions need to protect patient portals and other critical applications even as they move toward cloud- based server deployments.”

In Africa, the vulnerability of healthcare institutions is exacerbated by a critical lack of resources, knowledge, and infrastructure, which leaves institutions vulnerable to both outside and inside attacks.

“In fact, the insider misuse and other variations of information theft due to badly understood or inadequate security pose far more of a threat to healthcare institutions,” he adds.

As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, he says Trend Micro is equipped to help healthcare institutions address industry regulations and standards including HIPAA, NIST, PCI-DSS, HITRUST and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).