SprintHive announces launch of its partner community programme

SprintHive, the fast-growing South African based fintech that helps businesses identify, convert and retain good customers, has today announced the launch of the SprintHive Partner Community (SPC), a new programme aimed at accelerating the adoption of intelligent customer onboarding by clients through strategic partnerships with software resellers and integrators.

SprintHive and its partners will offer clients the best solutions and integrations for their superior customer onboarding – enabling clients to improve their conversion rate and prevent fraud.

SprintHive provides identity verification, income verification, bank statement analysis and document management services. SprintHive prides themselves in their long-term partnership approach with both client and partnership relationships. “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with SprintHive. The transparency, support and commitment has been more than we could’ve asked for. Reliable, competent and consistent. These are the qualities that we’ve experienced. This is the team you need to do business with. I’m forever hopeful that we could have more organisations that exemplify such high values,” says Leigh Hawson, Group Operations Performance Manager at FinChoice.

“We are making huge investments to develop and grow our partner community as this is key to our rapid growth. SPC is an important extension of our sales and partnership and technical teams,” says Thuso Segopolo, Growth Strategist, SprintHive.

As part of the SPC, partners will gain access to benefits, including a strategic joint go-to-market business plan, sales and marketing materials, technical support and revenue growth.

“COVID-19 has accelerated digital channel adoption which also grew online fraud, SprintHive is excited to be partnering to enable customers in Africa and globally to drive conversion rate using our products that has advanced data science, prevent fraud, reduce risks and costs,’’ says Dirk le Roux, CEO, SprintHive.

Those that register and invest in the journey to become a successful part of the SprintHive Partner Community, with commitment to helping clients achieve greater efficiencies and growth, will share in the success thereof.

