Collaboration at all levels

Bring content under control with the ELO ECM Suite

The version control feature in the ELO ECM Suite ensures that employees can keep track of changes when collaborating on documents. An employee wanting to make an edit can check out the document in ELO, during which time it is locked so that no other colleagues can work on it. These colleagues can see who is currently editing the document. Once the employee has finished working on the document, they can check it in as a new version in the ELO ECM Suite. Knowing who made what changes and when helps to increase accountability.

But that’s not all: the practical split screen view allows employees to easily compare different document versions, or by using the Compare function in Microsoft Office documents. This increases transparency and ensures that every idea is recorded.

Collaborate in real-time in the ELO Feed

Besides storing a history of changes and who made them, employees have the option to review and discuss documents in ELO. The ELO Feed allows users to add their comments directly to the document like they would on a social media platform. It’s easy to start a discussion with a post and add hashtags to help others find content later. Employees can mention colleagues to draw them into the discussion on a particular document or notify them of any changes.

There is also an option to insert cross-references and links to other items in the ELO ECM Suite so that the information exchange is always in context. The integrated polling tool is a great way to solicit feedback from colleagues: with just a few clicks, it is possible to obtain a picture of the general trend on a topic and make informed decisions based on the results.

Have information at the ready in My ELO

The ELO ECM Suite opens to the user’s personal information hub, My ELO, where you can keep up to date on all activities in the repository. In My ELO, you can configure tiles that give you easy access to specific documents or folders in the ELO ECM Suite, and you can see instantly when you have been assigned new tasks.

You also see a list of your most recently used documents and can open them again with a single click. In the ELO ECM Suite, you also have the option to subscribe to specific documents or even entire folders. This way, as soon as someone edits an item that you subscribed to, or a colleague posts a comment relating to it in the ELO Feed, you will be notified in My ELO. Hashtags used in feed posts are neatly displayed in a tag cloud in My ELO. A simple click on the hashtag takes you to the corresponding post.

When it comes to better teamwork, there are no limits. “Especially now that hybrid work models are becoming the new normal, the benefits of digital solutions for virtual collaboration are even more evident,” remarked Kevin Nono, Managing Director of ELO Digital Office Africa. “With the ELO ECM Suite, our customers are perfectly equipped for remote working.”

Would you like to learn more about the ELO ECM Suite, the numerous tools for digital collaboration as well as other ELO software solutions?

Read our report on virtual team management in the digital magazine ELOquent. Or contact ELO Digital Office directly.

