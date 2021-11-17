From start-up to a $10bn IPO: Masterclass with Freshworks CEO

Girish Mathrubootham cofounded SaaS firm Freshworks in Chennai, India, in 2010.

Today, the CX, employee and IT service management specialist has over 50 000 customers globally. In September, it completed an IPO, raising $1.03 billion and debuting on the Nasdaq at a valuation of over $10 billion.

At 46, CEO Mathrubootham is worth an estimated $700 million. If anyone knows about scaling up a start-up, it’s him.

Next Tuesday, November 23, at 7:30 (GMT+2), Freshworks is hosting a Scale-up Masterclass, a 90-minute session where Mathrubootham will share the challenges associated with scaling up and how to overcome them.

He will delve into Freshworks' own journey that saw the company grow within 200 days, with no outside funding, from a start-up to a business that had 200 small and medium business customers spread across the globe, and finally to a $10 billion IPO.

The event is designed for CEOa and founders of companies with Series A plus funding or more than 100 employees.

For more information, and to apply to attend this exclusive masterclass, click here.