Survey explores ISV market

A survey on independent software vendors (ISVs), being conducted in partnership with Tarsus On Demand, has gone live on ITWeb. The objective of the survey is to provide insight into accelerating demand generation and technical enablement for ISVs.

In this survey, we ask, among other things:

1. Do you use a cloud solution provider?

2. Do you have a go-to-market strategy for your business?

3. What applications do you use for your demand generation projects?

Tarsus On Demand (TOD), the cloud division of Tarsus Technology Group, is accelerating demand generation for independent software vendors (ISVs) by connecting Microsoft customers with the best software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that TOD partners have to offer.



TOD’s partner support services are open to ISVs wanting to scale up, as well as more established vendors that are seeking new markets and new revenue models. ISVs gain access to all the resources they need, such as solution assessment and optimisation, technical support, application design, architecture design, security, and Azure credits for ongoing development and testing.

If you are a decision maker at an ISV or a reseller of software solutions, we encourage you to set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey.

