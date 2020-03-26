White paper: The South Africa 2020 Databerg Report

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with Veritas Technologies Corporation Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

South African business leaders are under pressure to cost-effectively and securely store and backup data, while still attempting to ‘digitally transform’. Yet, lack of visibility of organisations’ data and budgetary constraints are holding them back in the race to effectively manage and monetise their data.

The Databerg is analogous to an iceberg, where the majority of mass hides below the waterline, unseen to the naked eye. Similarly, for a Databerg, the bulk of an organisation's data sits below the surface.

The Databerg comprises clean data; redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data; as well as dark data, which contains both clean and ROT data. This year’s Databerg report uncovers the data trends and issues lurking below the surface in South African businesses, comparing this year and last.