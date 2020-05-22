Striata achieves information security certification, sets itself apart from competitors

Linda Misauer, Head of Global Solutions, Striata.

Digital communication and security specialist Striata has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, evidencing that its information security framework meets the highest global standards.

For Striata, the certification is particularly relevant at a time when organisations around the globe face unprecedented security challenges and need assurance that their customer data remains secure through the processing lifecycle.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organisation. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organisation.

Striata CEO, founder, and visionary Michael Wright.

“At Striata, we’ve always worked hard to ensure our clients are able to give their customers the best possible experience and a large part of that is ensuring their data is safe,” says Linda Misauer, Head of Global Solutions, Striata. “Having passed this audit helps give our clients that peace of mind but also validates what we’ve always done as a company.”

For Striata CEO, founder and visionary Michael Wright, the certification represents another milestone in the company’s 21-year journey.

“Achieving this kind of certification requires a commitment to security in everything one does and is evidenced by an extensive third-party audit,” he says. “It’s a testament to our security department who took us through the process, and the entire Striata security-first ethos, that we can now lay claim to this globally-recognised standard."